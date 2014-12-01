ROME Dec 1 Italy's pharmaceutical watchdog AIFA
said on Monday that tests on an anti-flu vaccine that it
suspended last week over health concerns had shown the drug was
safe.
AIFA on Thursday suspended two batches of the FLUAD vaccine
made by Switzerland's Novartis, saying three deaths
potentially connected to the drug had been reported.
The suspension sparked widespread alarm in Italy, and 16
more deaths have been reported among people who had used the
vaccine. However experts expressed scepticism that the deaths
were linked to the drug and health authorities urged people to
continue to vaccinate themselves.
"The results of the tests confirm the safety of the anti-flu
vaccine," AIFA said in a joint statement issued with the health
ministry. The tests on the suspended batches were "completely
negative".
It said reports of deaths linked to the vaccine presented by
doctors or relatives should therefore be attributed to the
heightened media attention on the issue, not to the drug.
The statement noted that around 8,000 Italians die of flu
every year and it urged people not to stop vaccinating,
especially those over the age of 65.
Novartis said last week that more than 7 million doses of
FLUAD had been distributed this year worldwide and no unusual
frequency of adverse effects had been reported.
AIFA did not indicate whether it now planned to release the
two batches of FLUAD it had suspended.
