MILAN, Sept 1 New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, fell 0.2 percent in August from the same month a year ago to 53,191 vehicles, Italy's transport ministry said on Monday.

Fiat's share of the Italian market was 27.59 percent in August, compared with 27.29 percent in July, according to calculations made by Reuters. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)