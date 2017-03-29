MILAN, March 29 Bonds issued by Veneto Banca and Popolare di Vicenza extended losses on Wednesday after the latter reported poor 2016 earnings, stoking investor worries the two regional banks may not qualify for a state bailout they have requested.

A Popolare di Vicenza Oct. 2018 bond lost 4.9 percentage points in price by 1036 GMT for a yield of 25 percent, up from 21 percent late on Tuesday.

A May 2019 Veneto Banca bond lost 3 percentage points in price yielding 18.6 percent, up from 16.3 percent. (Reporting by Valentina Za)