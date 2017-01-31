BRIEF-Oman's Sahara Hospitality H1 profit flat at 1.3 mln rials
* H1 net income after tax 1.3 million rials versus 1.3 million rials year ago
MILAN Jan 31 The risk that Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca will be forced to convert their subordinated debt into shares to fill a capital shortfall hit junior debt issued by the two troubled Italian banks on Tuesday.
The boards of the two lenders are meeting on Tuesday to draft a recapitalisation plan that they need to submit to the European Central Bank.
The two banks were rescued last year by banking industry bailout fund Atlante after failing to find buyers for initial share offerings worth 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion).
They have said they need more money, mostly to cover losses from planned bad debt disposals, and that they may turn to the state for support. Junior debt in the two banks would need to be converted into shares before the state can step in.
"The market is pricing in the risk of conversion," a Milan-based trader said.
By 1119 GMT a Popolare di Vicenza subordinated bond due in Sept. 2025 traded at 42 percent of its nominal value with a yield up 3.3 percentage points on the day to 40.6 percent .
Similarly, a Veneto Banca Dec. 2025 subordinated bond traded at 43 percent of its nominal value for a yield of 39.3 percent, up from 35.9 percent on Monday evening. ($1 = 0.9342 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
BEIJING, June 18 China Minsheng Banking's loans to Anbang Insurance Group amount to $100 million, and not 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) as rumoured, bank chairman Hong Qi told shareholders, adding that the loans are secure, local media Caixin reported.
DUBAI, June 18 Low oil prices may dampen most Gulf stock markets on Sunday but positive corporate news in Qatar may help that bourse continue to recover moderately from losses due to the economic sanctions against Doha.