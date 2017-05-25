MILAN May 25 Italy is working with European
authorities to rapidly find a solution for Popolare di Vicenza
and Veneto Banca, the country's economy minister said, as
investors fretted the two regional lenders may fail to get the
state aid they have requested.
A state bailout of the two banks appears at risk after EU
authorities on Wednesday stood by their demand of a 1 billion
euro ($1.1 billion) private capital injection into the rescue,
rejecting Italian requests of a smaller private contribution.
Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said in a
statement that Wednesday's meeting in Brussels was only one of
numerous steps which are part of technical discussions over the
bailout request.
"Talks with European authorities continue with a shared goal
of agreeing a solution that guarantees the stability of the two
Veneto-based banks and fully preserves savers, in compliance
with European rules," the statement said. ($1 = 0.8912 euros)
