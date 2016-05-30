BRIEF-Intesa denies it is examining share swap offer for Generali
* denies the bank is examining a share swap offer for insurer Generali Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
MILAN May 30 A bank bailout fund created last month is set to backstop a 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) capital increase at regional lender Veneto Banca amid very weak demand from institutional investors, three sources close to the matter said on Monday.
The 4.25 billion euro Atlante fund is expected to sign an agreement to relieve a consortium of banks led by Intesa Sanpaolo's investment bank unit Banca IMI of its underwriting commitment on Monday or Tuesday, two sources said.
Atlante last month acquired a 99 percent stake in fellow regional bank Banca Popolare di Vicenza after investors spurned its 1.5 billion euro initial public offering.
"According to the latest indications, there is almost zero interest from the market," one of the sources said. It's the same situation that occurred with Vicenza."
($1 = 0.8978 euros) (Reporting by Paola Arosio, Maria Pia Quaglia, Valentina za)
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday eased sanctions on Russian intelligence agency FSB put in place by former President Barack Obama last year over accusations that Moscow launched cyber attacks to try to influence the U.S. presidential election.
Feb 2 Health insurer Cigna Corp on Thursday added to growing public pressure on Republican lawmakers and the Trump administration to stabilize the Obamacare individual market or risk insurers pulling out.