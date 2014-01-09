* Top exec says bank was close to breakeven at end-2013

MILAN, Jan 9 Italian lender Veneto Banca managed to end 2013 close to breakeven after setting aside around 370 million euros ($503 million) against loan losses, a top executive said, as the Bank of Italy forced a clean-up of its balance sheet.

Unlisted Veneto Banca is one of 15 Italian banks that will be scrutinised by the European Central Bank before it takes on oversight of euro zone lenders from national regulators in November.

Stepping up supervision ahead of the ECB scrutiny, the Bank of Italy conducted two on-site inspections last year at Veneto Banca, which is based in Italy's wealthy north-east.

It has enforced stricter criteria for classifying loans and estimating potential losses as Italian banks grapple with mounting bad loans as the euro zone's third-largest economy is starting to emerge from two years of recession.

Veneto Banca's head of strategic planning, Renato Merlo, told Reuters that its loan-loss provisions amounted to more than 800 million euros in the past two years. Loans to companies and households account for around 85 percent of its assets, he added.

"The bank is sound," with provisions now covering around 45 percent of non-performing loans and around 30 percent of doubtful ones, in line with the industry average, Merlo said.

A document prepared for Veneto Banca bondholders, filed with Italy's market regulator on Dec. 30, said the Bank of Italy had highlighted shortcomings in governance and internal controls in the face of worsening asset quality and profitability.

Veneto Banca has launched an internal reorganisation, and Merlo said its core capital improved in the final quarter of last year.

The bank's common equity Tier 1 capital - the best-quality capital - reached around 7.2 percent of risk-weighted assets at the end of last year, up from 6.9 percent at end-September but still below an 8 percent threshold set by the ECB.

Veneto Banca has said it plans to convert a 350 million euro bond into shares, adding around 1.35 percentage points to its core capital, pushing it to more than 8.5 percent. The document said the board would formally approve the conversion next month.

A further boost of 1 percentage point is expected from the planned sale of a 71 percent stake in listed unit Banca Intermobiliare.

Veneto Banca is targeting core capital of 9.5 percent by end-June, and Merlo said it would tap investors if needed.

"Should the sale of BIM turn out to be inopportune," he said, "the board has already decided to go ahead with a capital increase to meet the 9.5 percent target by end-June."

The bank held 3.4 billion euros in Italian government bonds at end-2013, against overall holdings in the banking system of around 400 billion euros.

Veneto Banca said in the document to bondholders that the Bank of Italy had asked its board to consider a possible merger with other lenders.

"The Bank of Italy has a general policy of promoting tie-ups to reduce the fragmentation of Italy's banking system, and this applies also to banks that have sufficient capital and profitability like Veneto Banca," Merlo said.

The bank, rated 'BB/BBB' by S&P and DBRS, was offering a three-year senior unsecured bond to the market on Thursday.

