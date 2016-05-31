MILAN May 31 Italy's Mediobanca will not buy into mid-tier lender Veneto Banca's IPO-VENE.MI 1 billion euro capital increase, a source at the investment bank told Reuters on Tuesday.

The pre-marketing phase for the cash call by the regional bank ended on Monday amid very weak demand from institutional investors, sources have told Reuters.

