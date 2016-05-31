BRIEF-First Guaranty Bancshares qtry earnings per share $0.16
* First Guaranty Bancshares Inc- qtrly net interest income $12.19 million versus $12.03 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2ku4d17) Further company coverage:
MILAN May 31 Italy's Mediobanca will not buy into mid-tier lender Veneto Banca's IPO-VENE.MI 1 billion euro capital increase, a source at the investment bank told Reuters on Tuesday.
The pre-marketing phase for the cash call by the regional bank ended on Monday amid very weak demand from institutional investors, sources have told Reuters.
(Reporting by Paola Arosio, writing by Giulia Segreti)
* First Guaranty Bancshares Inc- qtrly net interest income $12.19 million versus $12.03 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2ku4d17) Further company coverage:
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
* Says buys shopping center Alcala Magna, located in Alcala de Henares (Madrid) for 100 million euros ($108.2 million) Source text: http://bit.ly/2kVpXUm