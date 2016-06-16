MILAN, June 16 An association of Veneto Banca shareholders holding a combined 7 percent stake said on Thursday it will not buy a significant amount of the bank's 1 billion euro initial public offering.

The Per Veneto Banca group, which had previously pledged to buy shares in the initial public offering for up to 600 million euros ($668.46 million), said in a statement it lacked information about the bank's future strategy.

It also said that the fund raising was not helped by other banks carrying out their own capital increases at the same time, market volatility and uncertainty over the outcome of the Brexit referendum in Britain next week.

The shareholders' statement makes it even more likely that the recently created Atlante bailout fund will, as already expected, take control of the bank.

Investors would need to buy at least 250 million euros of the cash call, started on June 8 and ending on June 24, to allow the bank to list on the market. ($1 = 0.8976 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)