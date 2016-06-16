MILAN, June 16 An association of Veneto Banca
shareholders holding a combined 7 percent stake said on Thursday
it will not buy a significant amount of the bank's 1 billion
euro initial public offering.
The Per Veneto Banca group, which had previously pledged to
buy shares in the initial public offering for up to 600 million
euros ($668.46 million), said in a statement it lacked
information about the bank's future strategy.
It also said that the fund raising was not helped by other
banks carrying out their own capital increases at the same time,
market volatility and uncertainty over the outcome of the Brexit
referendum in Britain next week.
The shareholders' statement makes it even more likely that
the recently created Atlante bailout fund will, as already
expected, take control of the bank.
Investors would need to buy at least 250 million euros of
the cash call, started on June 8 and ending on June 24, to
allow the bank to list on the market.
($1 = 0.8976 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)