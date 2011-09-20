* Venice population continues falling to new lows
* Insufficient services for residents, few normal stores
* Easier to find a diamond watch than litre of milk
By Philip Pullella
VENICE, Sept 20 Lidia Fersuoch remembers as a
child growing up in Venice's San Samuele neighborhood, there
were two butchers, several grocery stores, two bakeries, a
sewing goods store and even a cobbler.
"Alas, they're all gone now," said Fersuoch, director of the
Venice branch of the national conservation group Italia
Nostra(Our Italy), sighing with nostalgia.
Venice's resident population has sunk to little more than
59,000, down from about 175,000 at the end of World War Two.
Lagoon die-hards are finding it ever more difficult to live
normal lives as the city's infrastructure and stores are
increasingly morphed to cater to tourists instead of residents.
Any attentive visitor who leaves the beaten tourist path and
ventures through the meandering alleys that give way to the
sublime, seductive but eerily silent tiny squares will ask:
Where are all the real Venetians?
"This is not a normal place anymore," said Fersuoch, a
sprightly woman with an easy laugh, looking wistfully out from a
flat-bottomed skiff plying the choppy waters of the lagoon.
"Some people have to take a vaporetto (water bus) if they
want to buy fresh vegetables but they can buy a $2,000 watch or
a $400 carnival mask within metres of their homes," she said.
Venice's majestic palaces and churches are built on
low-lying islands, mud piles and stilts, and while much time and
money has been spent on plans to protect the UNESCO World
Heritage Site from water, many residents say the issues that are
eroding their way of life have been neglected.
One variation of a joke making the rounds among die-hard
Venetians is about a tourist who asks where she can buy a litre
of milk for her child and is told:
"Go past the Gucci store, take a right at the Fendi store,
go straight over the bridge at the Dolce and Gabbana boutique
and I think there is still a grocery store there -- if the guy
hasn't died."
Fersuoch made headlines with an intentional provocation in
July when she urged the United Nations to put Venice on its
endangered cities list. Mass tourism, environmental neglect and
plans for new construction are sounding the death knell for the
lagoon city, she says.
"INTELLIGENT" VS. UNBRIDLED TOURISM
As many as 130,000 tourists descend on Venice on some peak
days in summer -- more than double the resident population.
Calls by groups such as Italia Nostra to limit the number of
tourists, for example through reservations for large groups such
as those coming off huge cruise ships -- what Italians call
"intelligent tourism" -- have fallen on deaf ears.
"No one denies that tourism is the engine that drives the
Venetian economy and that people in the tourism sector work very
hard. But by basing so much on tourism, the city has lost its
social fabric," Fersuoch said.
Residents' associations have expressed alarm about proposals
to build a satellite city on the mainland linked to the historic
centre by a sub-lagoon metro system. They say it would disgorge
even more tourists.
Ordinary Venetians have also seen their city become
prohibitively expensive, particularly for the elderly.
Getting daily foodstuffs to stores in the car-less city is a
strategic enterprise involving trans-boarding goods onto
progressively smaller boats and eventually onto handcarts to get
to stores that do not have canal frontage. Each layer of
transport adds a layer of cost.
Venice has also moved into a somewhat surreal realm of what
could be defined as a sort of "absentee gentrification" because
many who have bought real estate are rarely there.
Many long-time residents now leave and rent out their
apartments as short lets to tourists at much higher prices than
they would get renting long-term to students, workers or
families.
Those who sell often do so to well-heeled outsiders from as
far away as Texas or Australia seeking the prestige or personal
gratification of owning a second home with a view of the Grand
Canal, even if they only use it for weeks, or even days, a year.
"Venice has become a theme park. Sometimes it reminds me of
a sad Disneyland," said Venetian writer Caterina Falomo, curator
of "When there were Venetians," a book of recollections and
reflections by Venetians on how daily life in their city has
changed over the years.
"No one denies that tourism is necessary, even vital, but
the role of politicians is to protect the city in ALL its
aspects," she said. "Their first duty is to defend the daily
life of residents, not the whims of tourists."
"The only way to deal with this is to just say 'stop'. The
flow of tourism has to be controlled. I really don't think that
the economy of Venice will be destroyed."
LOST OPPORTUNITY
Residents groups say successive local governments have
missed a string of opportunities to improve the situation.
When the island of San Clemente, abandoned site of a former
mental asylum in the lagoon, was developed, it was converted
into a five-star luxury resort instead of being put to use for
residents as the site for a new university campus, for example.
"With every new luxury hotel, every new bed and breakfast or
new holiday apartment, a bit of the city dies," Falomo said, "As
a native Venetian, this hurts me more than I can tell."
Daily life has become particularly challenging for Venice's
elderly who, unless they are wealthy enough to have their own
boat and driver, are forced to walk or compete with hordes of
tourists for a spot on the crowded water buses.
And although Venice is synonymous with film because of its
annual festival, there are only two cinemas in the city.
"A world-famous city with only two cinemas for people who
live there is not normal," Falomo said.
The Morelli family, which has been running a pharmacy near
the Rialto Bridge for 105 years, keeps an electronic "population
counter" of residents in its shop window. On a recent September
day, the count stood at 59,254.
"I would love to see the number go up," said Andrea Morelli,
grandson of the pharmacy's founder. "But I don't see any signs
of that happening anytime soon."
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)