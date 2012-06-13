MILAN, June 13 Italian police said on Wednesday
they were arresting members of an anarchist organisation
suspected of carrying out a string of recent attacks, including
sending letter bombs to the tax collection agency Equitalia and
Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt.
In a statement, Perugia-based police also said they had
conducted more than 40 searches across Italy. More details will
be available at a press conference due at 0830 GMT.
A recent wave of attacks, which included the shooting and
wounding of an Italian nuclear engineering company executive
last month, have stoked fears of a return to 1970s-style
political violence in crisis-hit Italy.
