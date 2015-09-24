UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TURIN, Sept 24 Italian prosecutors have opened a preliminary probe to check whether emissions data from Volkswagen cars circulating in Italy had been manipulated, a judicial source said on Thursday.
The probe was launched by the prosecutor's office in Turin, northern Italy.
Volkswagen has said 11 million of its diesel cars around the world could be implicated after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency revealed VW had been using software to mask pollutants. (Reporting by Gianni Montani, writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Paola Arosio)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.