EU mergers and takeovers (March 2)
BRUSSELS, March 2 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
ROME, March 21 Populist leader Beppe Grillo said on Thursday his party would refuse to support a vote of confidence in any government not led by his 5-Star movement, dimming prospects for the formation of a new administration after deadlocked elections.
"Five-Star will not give a vote of confidence to a political or pseudo-technical government... 5-Star will instead vote for any laws that are a part of our programme," the former comic wrote on his blog after the movement asked President Giorgio Napolitano to be allowed to form a government.
A majority vote of confidence in parliament is required for any government to form.
BRUSSELS, March 2 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
LONDON, March 2 Global banking regulators said they had narrowed their differences over a suite of new capital rules for banks and remain determined to finish the work, but did not give a date when it would be completed.
LONDON, March 2 BT, Britain's biggest telecoms group, vowed to improve customer service for its millions of residential consumers and the other telecoms companies that rely on its network after widespread criticism.