ROME Dec 21 Italy's parliament gave its definitive approval to the 2013 budget, clearing the way for Prime Minister Mario Monti to tender his resignation later on Friday.

The Chamber of Deputies approved the budget bill with 309 votes in favour and 55 against.

The budget, which aims to lower Italy's fiscal gap to 1.8 percent of output next year, had already been passed in the Senate on Thursday.

Monti will shortly hold a cabinet meeting and then tender his resignation to President Giorgio Napolitano, political sources said, setting up a national election expected on Feb. 24.