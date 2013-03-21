ROME, March 21 Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said on Thursday the only possibility for forming a new government would be a cross-party coalition between his centre-right bloc and the centre-left alliance led by Pier Luigi Bersani.

Speaking after a meeting with President Giorgio Napolitano, Berlusconi said Bersani, whose alliance has a majority in the lower house but not in the Senate, did not have the numbers to govern alone.

"We're absolutely ready for a coalition government which would intervene immediately with measures on the economy which are widely shared," he said.

He also repeated that the centre-left should not be able to appoint both a prime minister and the next president of the republic to succeed Napolitano, whose term ends on May 15.

Bersani has repeatedly rejected offers of an alliance with Berlusconi.