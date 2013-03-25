ROME, March 25 Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi repeated on Monday that centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani must go into coalition with his centre-right group or Italy should hold a new vote after last month's deadlocked election.

Democratic Party leader Bersani, whose alliance won a majority in the lower house of parliament but not in the Senate, is in talks with parties this week to see if he can form a government. He has so far rejected the idea of going into coalition with the centre-right group led by Berlusconi's People of Freedom party.

"Either the Democratic Party...does the reasonable thing and opens to a government with the People of Freedom...or the only thing to do is return to vote as soon as possible," Berlusconi said in an interview onn his own Canale 5 television.