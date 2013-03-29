ROME, March 29 Former Italian Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi said on Friday he was ready to support a
coalition government with centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani
but rejected another technocrat administration like the outgoing
one led by Mario Monti.
"Our position has not changed, we expressed it with absolute
clarity to the president," centre-right leader Berlusconi told
reporters after meeting President Giorgio Napolitano.
He said he believed there was room for agreement on a series
of measures to address Italy's economic crisis but insisted that
any government must be made up of political parties "given the
tragic experience" of the Monti government.
Roberto Maroni, leader of Berlusconi's Northern League ally,
also rejected another technocrat government, saying it would be
better to go hold another election, after a vote in February
that left the country deadlocked.