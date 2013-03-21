ROME, March 21 Italian centre-left leader Pier
Luigi Bersani on Thursday appealed to all the parties in
parliament to be responsible and back a new government that can
pass the reforms the country needs.
After meeting with President Giorgio Napolitano, Bersani
said that "all the forces in parliament" should support a
government with a programme for "change" presented by the
centre-left because "there needs to be a government".
Asked if this meant he would also welcome the backing of
Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right, an option he has so far
rejected, he said: "We are appealing to the whole of parliament
to support the changes needed."