ROME, March 27 Italian centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani will report to President Giorgio Napolitano by Thursday on the outcome of talks with other parties about forming a government, he said on Wednesday.

Earlier the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement rejected overtures from Bersani, who is trying to muster the numbers to form a government after last month's deadlocked general election.

Bersani has already ruled out a coalition with the centre-right bloc led by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.