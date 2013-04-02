ROME, April 2 Italian centre-left leader Pier
Luigi Bersani restated his refusal to form a grand coalition
with the centre-right bloc led by Silvio Berlusconi, saying on
Tuesday that a cross-party government would not be credible.
Berlusconi's People of Freedom (PDL) party has repeatedly
called for the centre-left to form a coalition government with
them, but the former prime minister is politically toxic to his
traditional rivals.
Bersani said a so-called "governissimo", with the
centre-left, PDL, and the centrist Civic Choice group, "would be
in our opinion the wrong solution to the needs of the country".
He also rejected the centre-right's call for new elections
and to be allowed to pick the next president to succeed
President Giorgio Napolitano, whose term ends in May.