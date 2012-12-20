UPDATE 2-Britain's Rolls-Royce tumbles to record $5.8 bln loss
* Keeps dividend unchanged after cut last year (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
ROME Dec 20 Italy's Senate on Thursday approved the 2013 budget bill, which now passes to the lower house, one of the last hurdles before parliament is dissolved and elections are called.
The government called a confidence vote to speed up the bill, which passed with 199 votes in favour and 55 against.
Technocrat premier Mario Monti has said he will resign immediately after final approval of the budget bill, making way for President Giorgio Napolitano to call a general election, most probably on February 24.
ZURICH, Feb 14 Syngenta has got another request for information from U.S. anti-trust regulators reviewing a proposed $43 billion takeover by ChemChina but still sees the deal being completed in the second quarter, it said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Feb 14 Gilead Sciences has thrown down a challenge to GlaxoSmithKline with good clinical trial results for an experimental HIV drug that works in the same way as the British group's successful dolutegravir.