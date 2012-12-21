ROME Dec 21 Italy's government easily won a
confidence vote in the lower house of parliament on the 2013
budget, clearing the way for final approval of the package later
on Friday.
The government called a confidence vote to speed up passage
of the bill, which passed with 373 votes in favour and 67
against.
As soon as the budget is approved, technocrat Prime Minister
Mario Monti will hold a cabinet meeting and then tender his
resignation to President Giorgio Napolitano, political sources
said, paving the way for a national election expected on Feb.
24.
The budget aims to lower Italy's fiscal gap to 1.8 percent
of gross domestic product in 2013 from a targeted 2.6 percent
this year.