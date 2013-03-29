ROME, March 29 Italy's centre-left Democratic
Party on Friday rebuffed former Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi's offer of a coalition deal to end political deadlock
since an election last month.
"It is very difficult to think of a government supported by
(Berlusconi's) PDL and the Democratic Party (PD). There are too
many important issues in PDL policies that are light-years from
those of the Democratic Party," said Luigi Zanda, PD leader in
the Senate.
Zanda spoke after Berlusconi insisted a coalition with the
centre-left was the only way to end the crisis. President
Giorgio Napolitano is holding consultions with the big parties
after Bersani failed to find a way out of the deadlock.