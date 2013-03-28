UPDATE 1-France's Fillon under fire as party chiefs bring forward crisis meeting
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme
ROME, March 28 The centrist group led by outgoing prime minister Mario Monti said on Thursday centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani, who has been trying to gather support to form a government, had not responded to proposals it had made at a meeting this week.
"Forty eight hours after the meeting with Pier Luigi Bersani, little has been seen from the proposals we made," the Civic Choice alliance said in a statement, adding to signs that Bersani's bid to form a government may not succeed.
Bersani is due to report to the Italian president whether he has enough support for form a government on Thursday evening.
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme