ROME Dec 6 Prime Minister Mario Monti's
government won a confidence vote in the lower house of
parliament on Thursday but the centre-right party of former
premier Silvio Berlusconi abstained after earlier walking out of
a confidence vote in the Senate.
The government won the vote on cutting the cost of local
government by 281 votes to 77. There were 140 abstentions.
Berlusconi's People of Freedom (PDL) party has withdrawn its
support from Monti, raising the risk of a snap election, but
President Giorgio Napolitano said he would work to avoid a
crisis.