BRIEF-Immunogen files for mixed shelf of up to $200 mln – SEC filing
* Immunogen Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million – sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ROME Feb 25 Italy's centre left said in a statement on Monday it has won the lower house and gathered more votes than its centre-right rival in the Senate in parliamentary elections.
According to official results on the Interior Ministry's website, the centre left is leading by fewer than 200,000 votes with about 2,000 voting stations left to count. Projections by television channels also gave the centre-left a very narrow lead.
Whoever wins the lower house will automatically be awarded 340 of the 630 seats. The Senate result remains unclear, but projections indicate no party or coalition won a majority of seats, which a government would need to pass legislation.
* Dover Corp files for potential debt shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mOMRKG) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, March 3 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday to its highest close in a week as oil prices gained and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen pointed to a U.S. interest rate hike this month, while investors embraced recent strengthening of the Canadian economy.