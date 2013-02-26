BRUSSELS Feb 26 Italy must pursue policies to boost growth and employment to be able to reduce its unsustainably high public debt, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

The Italian stock market fell and state borrowing costs rose on Tuesday as investors took fright at political deadlock after a stunning election that saw a comedian's protest party lead the poll and no group secure a clear majority in parliament.

"Markets are free to react the way they want. As far as the Commission is concerned, we would like to underline our full confidence in the Italian authorities in their capacity to find and establish a political majority that will continue to deliver a growth and jobs agenda, which is what Italy needs to reduce the unsustainable level of its debt," Commission spokesman Olivier Bailly told a regular news briefing.

Italy's public debt was 127 percent of GDP in 2012 and is seen rising to 128 percent in 2013 - the second highest level in Europe after Greece. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)