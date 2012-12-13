* Monti makes surprise appearance at European centre-right
meeting
* Declines to comment on Berlusconi's offer to stand aside
* European politicians back new Monti term
* Speculation grows that Berlusconi could pull out
By Steve Scherer and Giselda Vagnoni
ROME, Dec 13 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
faced increasing pressure on Thursday to stand as a candidate in
next year's election after Silvio Berlusconi's surprise offer to
drop his bid for a fifth term as premier.
At a meeting of the European People's Party in Brussels, an
umbrella group of centre-right parties, Berlusconi repeated the
offer to stand aside if Monti agreed to run against the
centre-left, who are tipped to win the election.
Monti's attendance at the meeting alongside Berlusconi and
German Chancellor Angela Merkel came as a surprise to many as he
was not on the guest list or agenda.
Monti was brought in a year ago to head a technocrat
government to save Italy from financial crisis, but opinion
polls suggest he would have little chance of winning an election
if he were to run as a candidate.
He would also face many hurdles within the centre-right,
which is highly fragmented and includes his most entrenched
critic, the Northern League.
"There were a lot of expressions of support for a Monti
candidacy," a member of the European parliament told Reuters.
"But Monti didn't resolve the dilemma."
Berlusconi centre-right People of Freedom (PD) party
withdrew support from Mont's government in parliament last week,
prompting him to resign.
On Saturday, Berlusconi declared he would lead the PD into
an election expected early next year.
With memories fresh of the financial crisis which prompted
the end of Berlusconi government last year, his mooted return to
frontline politics alarmed Italy's European partners and rattled
financial markets.
The media magnate's call for Monti to stand has aroused
scepticism in Italy because it came only two days after he had
blamed Italy's deep recession on austerity policies he said had
been dictated to Monti by Germany and the European Central Bank.
Opinion polls suggest Berlusconi has no real chance of
winning the election, and markets have calmed. In an auction of
three-year bonds on Thursday the Treasury paid the lowest
borrowing costs since late 2010.
Monti is widely credited with restoring Italy's
international credibility after the scandal-plagued Berlusconi
era and he has given no clear indication of his intentions.
He has said only that he would like to continue playing a
role in influencing ideas.
Asked about Berlusconi's offer ahead of a European Union
summit in Brussels, Monti said it was neither the time nor place
to respond. He said he was committed to leading the government
in the brief time remaining before the 2013 budget is approved
and he resigns - probably before Christmas.
BERATING SEEN WINNING
Berlusconi latest volte-face increases the likelihood that
he will pull out of the election. He has been struggling to hold
his People of Freedom party (PD) together.
Opinion polls, meanwhile, show a commanding lead for the
centre-left Democratic Party and its leader Pier Luigi Bersani,
said Roberto D'Alimonte, a politics professor at Rome's Luis
university and an expert on electoral systems.
"The only certainty about the upcoming election is that
Bersani is going to win hands down," D'Alimonte said.
Bersani has supported the technocrat government in
parliament but has been cool on the idea of Monti running at the
election, saying to do so would put at risk his position as a
universally respected independent.
It could also prevent Monti from becoming president of the
Republic, a position which would give him considerable influence
over the government and the political scene in general.
On Thursday, Bersani repeated that he expected the former
European Commissioner to continue playing some role when his
term in office ends.
"The day after the elections, the first person who I would
like to have a conversation with is Monti," Bersani said.
Ferrari's chairman, Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, whose
recently formed centrist group has been regarded as a potential
vehicle for a Monti candidacy, said on Thursday he hoped he
would throw his hat into the ring.
"I'm optimistic. I think Monti is the first to realise how
much there is left to do," he told RAI state television.
Berlusconi's hopes have faded of securing an alliance with
the regionalist Northern League party that could have given him
a strong position in the Senate.