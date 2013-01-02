* Monti promises labour tax cut to "redistribute" wealth
* Says "confounded" by Berlusconi attacks
* Says centre-left aims to conserve restrictive labour laws
By Steve Scherer
ROME, Jan 2 Italy's outgoing Prime Minister
Mario Monti pledged to cut labour taxes to fuel growth on
Wednesday as he shed his neutral technocrat stance and fired the
opening salvo of his campaign for a second term.
The former European Commissioner was appointed in November
2011 to lead an unelected right-left government of experts to
save Italy from financial crisis after Silvio Berlusconi quit
amid a sex scandal and a crisis that threatened the euro.
Berlusconi's party withdrew its support for Monti in
December, and Monti resigned on Dec. 21, about two months
earlier than had been planned.
On Friday Monti abandoned his mediator role he played to
enter politics in his own right and lead a centrist alliance to
fight the February 24-25 parliamentary vote.
The 69-year-old's bloc is now in a three-way race with the
Democratic Party (PD) on the left and four-time prime minister
Berlusconi's People of Freedom (PDL) on the right - his allies
until 12 days ago.
A poll published on Wednesday said Monti's bloc would win 12
percent of the vote, while one published last week said it could
gain up to 16 percent, depriving rivals of a clear win, but not
enough to govern.
They show the PD and its coalition ally are on track to win
the vote, at least in the lower house. Monti repeated on
Wednesday that he wanted to form a broad coalition of
pro-Europe, pro-reform parties after the election.
To Italians who have borne the brunt of austerity measures
he introduced in late 2011 to save Italy from a Greek-style debt
crisis, Monti promised to lower labour taxes and "redistribute"
wealth from the richest to the poorest if he wins.
"We need to reduce taxes on the labour force, both on
workers and companies, by cutting spending," he said in an
hour-long interview with state radio.
Monti again ridiculed Berlusconi, saying he was personally
"confounded" by his "illogical" swings from praising his
government to attacking it.
"I hope voters are less confused than I am," he said. The
76-year-old Berlusconi has attacked Monti, saying he took orders
from German Chancellor Angela Merkel, while at the same time
offering him the leadership of the centre-right.
"Monti is no longer credible," Berlusconi counter-attacked
in an interview on SkyTG24. "He broke his word" by entering the
election race after promising he would not when he took over as
head of a technocrat government, Berlusconi said.
Berlusconi also said that he could cede the premiership to
someone else should his bloc win the election, probably as a way
of renewing an alliance with the Northern League party.
The Piepoli poll published on Wednesday put Bersani's
centre-left bloc at more than 40 percent, more than 10
percentage points ahead of the centre-right. Without the League,
Berlusconi's bloc trails by more than 16 percent.
For the first time, Monti also directly attacked the
centre-left, saying Pier Luigi Bersani's PD and its SEL ally
were too close to labour union positions aimed at protecting
jobs and not creating new ones.
BROAD COALITION
The centre-left "wants to conserve - for noble reasons and
in good faith I'm sure - a crystallised labour market,
hyper-protective compared with other countries," Monti said.
Three days after Bersani pressed Monti to say what side of
the political spectrum he was on, the former European
commissioner responded that he was on the side of those who want
to change the country.
"Now we need a new type of government - one that is in
favour of reforms and not of conserving the status quo," Monti
said. Last week Monti said he wanted to lead a coalition that
went beyond the traditional left-right split.
Under the complex electoral law, Bersani's two-party
coalition could win a comfortable majority in the lower house
without taking a secure command of the Senate, possibly making
an alliance with Monti's bloc crucial to creating a stable
parliamentary majority.
Pier Ferdinando Casini, leader of Monti's ally the UDC
party, said on Wednesday Bersani should not become prime
minister if his bloc does not win an outright majority in both
houses.
In an interview with newspaper Avvenire, Casini suggested
Monti should be given the top job even if his bloc wins fewer
votes than Bersani's, an opinion rejected by Bersani's PD.
Monti is the favourite of the markets, the business
establishment and the Catholic church, and the PD has said it
would continue down the Europe-minded path of Monti's
government, though with adjustments to boost growth and jobs.
Monti has helped restore investor confidence in Italy. The
key measure of this - the difference in interest rates on
Italian 10-year government bonds and safer German Bunds - lay on
Wednesday at around half the level it was when he took office.