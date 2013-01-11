* Monti loses popularity after entering race
* Only 14 percent of Italians expect stable government
* Grillo's populists lose ground under Berlusconi/Monti
assault
By Barry Moody
ROME, Jan 11 Only one in seven Italians believe
a stable government will emerge from elections next month and
outgoing Prime Minister Mario Monti's popularity has dropped to
a new low since his entry into the race, an opinion poll said on
Friday.
Renewed instability and legislative paralysis after more
than a year of technocratic government under Monti could make
Italy once again the biggest concern in the euro zone.
The poll by the SWG company, six weeks before the Feb. 24-25
election, showed the centre-left still far ahead, about 10
points in front of Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right.
It also showed that established parties had succeeded both
in reducing the number of undecided voters or those who plan to
abstain and in eroding support for the populist 5-Star Movement
of comedian Beppe Grillo.
The balance of forces is broadly in line with other opinion
polls although SWG has the centre-left on nearly 35 percent,
while other pollsters put them close to 40.
Monti's entry into the race just after Christmas at the head
of a centrist grouping and Berlusconi's frenetic campaigning in
a barrage of television appearances appear to be behind the
movement of voters back to mainstream parties.
The poll showed undecided voters and those planning to
abstain at 33.5 percent after nearly 50 percent on Dec. 21.
With a centre-left victory seen as almost certain, Monti and
Berlusconi are attacking each other most aggressively, intent on
winning the balance of power in the Senate where the result is
still highly uncertain.
Grillo has also lost ground because of defections from his
anti-establishment movement by former supporters who say he is a
dictatorial control freak.
He alarmed established politicians late last year by
reaching ratings of around 20 percent, ahead of Berlusconi's PDL
party. But his movement fell to just under 16 percent in the
poll and 13.2 percent in an Ispo survey earlier this week.
GRILLO RANT
After a long silence, Grillo held an impromptu news
conference outside the Interior Ministry on Friday, indulging in
the kind of anti-politician rant for which he is famous.
"When we enter parliament they will be dead. We will open it
up like a tin of tuna. When you see what is inside it will be
transparent. When you put a spotlight on a thief he stops
robbing people," Grillo told a scrum of reporters.
SWG said Monti's ratings had dropped since he cast off his
technocrat clothes and entered the race at the head of a
centrist coalition committed to continuing the fiscal rigour
that has made him the darling of investors.
The poll showed his approval rating at 30 percent, compared
to 38 percent in December and 71 percent when he took over from
the scandal-plagued Berlusconi in November 2011 as Italy slid
towards a Greek-style crisis.
Monti restored Italy's international credentials and cut its
borrowing costs in half during his term. But his tax hikes,
especially a hated housing levy, have made him highly unpopular
with many ordinary Italians.
The SWG poll showed voters to be deeply gloomy about the
future with 61 percent expecting instability after the poll and
only 14 percent predicting a stable government.
This is despite a leading analyst's prediction this week
that either a self-sufficient centre-left government or an
alliance with Monti will emerge from the vote, making it
unlikely Berlusconi will destabilise the new administration.
Relations are currently tense between Monti and centre-left
leader Pier Luigi Bersani, who accuses the outgoing premier of
helping Berlusconi by entering the race and possibly pulling
votes away from the left.
Monti in turn accuses Bersani of planning to push the
country leftwards and being too influenced by conservative trade
unions opposed to reforms.
Berlusconi, a billionaire media magnate and consummate
television performer, has boosted the centre-right's fortunes
since he joined the race and forged an new alliance this week
with the federalist Northern League.
But few believe he can win the election and his support
seems to have reached a plateau at around 25 percent.
Intent on garnering as much exposure as possible, Berlusconi
on Thursday entered what media called the lion's den, appearing
on a three-hour television programme run by a journalist famous
for criticising him.
The 76-year-old media magnate weathered a storm of criticism
comparatively calmly, deflecting difficult questions about his
record and the "bunga bunga" sex parties that have led to his
trial on charges of having sex with an underage prostitute.
Many punters were said to have lost money after taking 4-1
odds that Berlusconi would walk off the show.