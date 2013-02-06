* Democratic Party leader eyes deal with Monti
* Leftist ally warns him not to risk election pact
* Berlusconi cuts into centre-left poll lead
By James Mackenzie
ROME, Feb 6 The leader of Italy's centre-left
Democratic Party is facing pressure to ditch his leftist allies
and seek a pact with outgoing premier Mario Monti as a resurgent
Silvio Berlusconi threatens to spoil an election victory that
once seemed assured.
With national elections due on Feb. 24-25, Berlusconi's mix
of German-bashing rhetoric and promises to scrap the hated IMU
housing tax is causing growing alarm on the centre-left, which
has seen its impregnable-seeming opinion poll lead chipped away.
Democratic Party leader Pier Luigi Bersani has given
increasingly explicit signals that he is interested in joining
forces with Monti against Berlusconi, who has attacked both with
equal vigour on his near-daily television and radio appearances.
"I've always said I want 51 percent but that I'd be ready to
turn to other groups that are against Berlusconi and the
Northern League if I had 49 percent and I'm very ready to turn
to other groups including Monti's," he told RAI state radio.
On Wednesday, Berlusconi said his own internal polls showed
his centre-right alliance with the pro-devolution Northern
League party was just 2.4 percentage points behind the
centre-left and he repeated he was confident of winning.
Most other polls make the difference greater, with a survey
on Tuesday from the SWP institute seeing a gap of 5.6 points,
but all agree the divide has narrowed since the start of the
year.
So far, Bersani has rejected suggestions that he could
abandon his coalition partner Nichi Vendola, the openly gay head
of the small Left Ecology Freedom (SEL) party who has strongly
opposed any deal with Monti's centrist group.
But Vendola himself has expressed growing concern that the
senior partner in the centre-left coalition could be having
second thoughts.
"I hope that Bersani does not want to take the
responsibility of breaking the centre-left alliance," Vendola
said in a tweet on Wednesday.
The PD responded with a statement from Francesco Boccia, a
former rival of Vendola in regional elections, in which he
called the alliance with SEL "essential to boost jobs and
growth".
FEEDING SPECULATION
Barring an extraordinary surprise, Bersani is still the
favourite to win the lower house and become prime minister but
the race for the Senate, based on individual battles in each of
the 20 regions, is more complicated.
To gain the upper house majority he would need to govern, he
may have to rely on a deal with Monti, which could throw his
existing alliance with Vendola into question.
Monti himself has fed the speculation, saying that he would
not rule out serving as a minister in a reformist government led
by another leader but repeating that he would not join an
alliance that included Vendola.
"If Bersani is interested, as he has declared, then he has
to make a choice within his own alliance," he told reporters at
the margins of a conference.
For a deal to be struck, the two sides will have to overcome
differences which have emerged ever more clearly as the campaign
has gone on.
For the moment, Berlusconi's eye-catching promises to slash
taxes, stand up to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and pull
Italy out of recession have overshadowed their cautious campaign
talk of economic reform and improving social equity.
Monti and Bersani have had a number of testy exchanges and
the centre-left leader has been deeply annoyed by what he sees
as Monti's lack of appreciation for the support given by the
centre-left to his technocrat government.
For his part, Monti has been scathing about Bersani's allies
on the left, principally the leftwing CGIL trade union and
Vendola, who opposed his government and who has been harshly
critical of the austerity policies it imposed.
Bersani has said he will stick to the path of economic
reform and fiscal discipline laid out by Monti, while putting
more emphasis on social justice and promoting economic growth
but he has been short on specifics.
That at least has spared him from spelling out clearly where
exactly he stands on issues such as labour reform, which Monti
wants to toughen, or on pensions, where Vendola wants to roll
back some of the reforms of Monti's technocrat government.
As the vote draws nearer, he will face increasing pressure
to make a choice, say analysts.