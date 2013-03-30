* Napolitano pledges to stay in office until last day of
mandate
* Resignation possibility reported by media
* Talks to form government have failed
By Giselda Vagnoni
ROME, March 30 Italian President Giorgio
Napolitano on Saturday ruled out standing down early to make way
for new parliamentary elections, after the failure of attempts
to form a government this week, saying he would keep trying to
find a way out of the deadlock.
Napolitano, whose term ends on May 15, spoke after news
reports suggested he might resign to get around constitutional
provisions which prevent a president dissolving parliament and
calling elections during his final months in office.
"I will continue until the last day of my mandate to do as
my sense of national responsibility suggests, without hiding
from the country the difficulties that I am still facing," he
told reporters at his Quirinale palace.
But he acknowledged that he had limited scope to force the
divided parties to find a way out of political situation that he
said was "frozen between irreconcilable positions".
With investors still mindful of the turmoil that took the
euro zone to the brink of disaster in 2011, the gridlock has
revived worries about Italy just as the Cyprus banking crisis
reopened concern about the stability of the single currency.
Napolitano said he would ask two small groups of experts to
formulate proposals for institutional and social and economic
reforms that could be supported by all political parties.
He named 10 senior figures including Enrico Giovannini, the
head of statistics agency ISTAT, European Affairs Minister Enzo
Moavero Milanesi and Bank of Italy board member Salvatore Rossi
as well as one senior figure from each of the main parties apart
from the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement.
Napolitano met leaders of the main parties on Friday to try
to find a way out of the stalemate created by an election which
has left Italy facing a return to the polls after no party won a
viable majority in parliament.
However with all of the three main formations in parliament
clinging to entrenched positions that have prevented a majority
being formed, hopes of a solution that would head off
potentially destablizing early elections have faded.
Pier Luigi Bersani, whose centre-left alliance has a
majority in the lower house but not the Senate, was rebuffed by
the populist 5-Star Movement, which rejects deals with the main
parties it blames for Italy's social and economic crisis.
Bersani himself rejected demands by centre-right leader
Silvio Berlusconi for a cross-party coalition deal that would
give the scandal-plagued former prime minister a share in power
and the right to decide Napolitano's successor.
Both Berlusconi's group and the 5-Star Movement, led by
ex-comic Beppe Grillo have also ruled out a new technocrat
government like the one led by outgoing Prime Minister Mario
Monti, blocking what appears to be the only other option.
IRRECONCILABLE
Napolitano's pledge to stay on delayed an immediate crisis
but left hopes of progress dependent on parties which are
divided less by substantive issues of policy than by deep
personal mistrust that has worsened as the standoff has worn on.
Bersani said he would be guided by Napolitano but
Berlusconi's party secretary Angelino Alfano had a more lukewarm
response and stuck to demands for a coalition government in
which it would play a part.
"Either we have a political government with a grand
coalition or we return to vote immediately," he told Italian
daily Corriere della Sera. "If the initiative begun today leads
to this outcome, good. Otherwise, the only way is to go straight
to the polls with no delay," he said.
Napolitano stressed that Monti retained full authority at
the head of a caretaker administration until a new government
can be formed but he will be unable to undertake any significant
reforms to Italy's stagnant economy, now deep in its longest
recession for 20 years.
Parliament must soon begin preparations to vote for a new
president either to oversee the first steps of a new government
or early elections and the battle to choose the next head of
state is unlikely to ease the political tensions.
The head of state, elected by a joint sitting of parliament
and representatives from the regions, has a broadly defined but
at times vital role in overseeing affairs of state, as
Napolitano himself has shown repeatedly ever since the last
Berlusconi government fell in 2011.
With bond markets closed for the Easter break, investors
have been left on the sidelines but a poorly received auction of
mid- and long-term debt last week underlined the danger if the
crisis drags on.