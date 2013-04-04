* Renzi lost centre-left primaries to Bersani
* Says ready to challenge Berlusconi in election
* Florence mayor could be game-changer
By Naomi O'Leary
ROME, April 4 Florence mayor Matteo Renzi
launched a clear challenge to Italian centre-left leader Pier
Luigi Bersani on Thursday, calling for a government coalition
with former premier Silvio Berlusconi or new elections in June.
Bersani won a majority in the lower house but not the Senate
in February elections, leaving his centre-left group unable to
govern alone. He failed last week in efforts to forge a viable
majority in parliament after his overtures to the
anti-establishment 5-Star Movement were rebuffed.
Renzi, 38, who lost to Bersani last December in a vote to be
the centre-left election candidate, gave interviews to several
Italian newspapers saying he was ready to be a candidate in new
leadership primaries.
Renzi had previously hesitated to challenge Bersani, a
former communist politician who threw away a 10-point opinion
poll lead in the Feb. 24-25 election which left Italy in
political deadlock.
But in recent days he has become increasingly outspoken in
attacking Bersani's line that a "grand coalition" alliance with
scandal-plagued centre-right leader Berlusconi is unthinkable.
Another option to emerge from the impasse is a technocrat
government sponsored by President Giorgio Napolitano, but this
is opposed by both centre left and centre right.
"We cannot stop here waiting for Bersani to get support ...
It is ridiculous to stick with a frozen task. We must do
something: a government formed by the president, a grand
coalition, or we must return to vote," Renzi told La Repubblica
daily.
The Florence mayor, who had been widely expected by analysts
to make his move after Bersani's failure to secure a workable
majority, rejected suggestions party primaries could not be
organised by June, saying they could be held within two months.
Berlusconi's centre-right People of Freedom party (PDL) has
repeatedly called for Bersani to join them in a coalition or go
back to the ballot box in June, although analysts say there is a
diminishing chance that an election can be held by then.
A new election held under the current electoral law would
run a high risk of producing another deadlock but there is
thought to be no prospect of changing it before a June election.
BERLUSCONI SUPPORT GROWS
The law gives a big bonus in the lower chamber, even to a
party that wins by a tiny majority, as the centre left did in
February, but requires a new government to win a confidence vote
also in the Senate where majorities are allocated regionally.
A new vote would very likely produce another winner in the
lower house who lacks a majority in the Senate.
Bersani says a snap election would be a disaster for Italy,
saying it needs a solid government to tackle a deep recession.
Support for Berlusconi has been steadily growing in
post-election opinion polls, which show the centre-right
overtaking the centre left.
Renzi, whose market-friendly views are seen as appealing to
centre-right voters, said he could pose the most credible
challenge to Berlusconi, who is awaiting verdicts in two trials,
one over allegations he paid for sex with a minor.
"Berlusconi wants a vote in June precisely in order to not
give space to me. We can challenge him. If I run, he will be in
trouble," Renzi told La Repubblica.
There was no immediate reaction from the leadership of
Bersani's Democratic Party (PD) which fears any alliance with
Berlusconi would split the centre left.
Renzi is opposed by the left wing of Bersani's group,
including powerful trade unions. But the Florence mayor, a more
dynamic campaigner than Bersani, is seen as a potential
game-changer who could win back votes from the 5-star Movement
of former comic Beppe Grillo, as well as the centre right.
His primary campaign last year promised to get rid of the
political old guard, a battle cry which chimes with the demands
of many supporters of the 5-Star Movement.
Napolitano this week appointed two committees of "wise men"
to draw up a plan of reforms that could win the support of all
parties. It is not due to report back until the end of next
week.
Little progress in ending the crisis is expected until a
vote starting on April 18 to elect a successor to Napolitano,
whose mandate runs out in May and who is not allowed to call a
parliamentary election in the final months of his presidency.