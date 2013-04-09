* Bersani sticks to rejection of government with Berlusconi
* Parties refuse to budge as stalemate continues
* Impasse complicates vote for next head of state
By James Mackenzie
ROME, April 9 Italian centre-left leader Pier
Luigi Bersani confirmed on Tuesday he would meet his
centre-right rival Silvio Berlusconi soon, but held out little
hope of a breakthrough in the political stalemate since
February's inconclusive election.
Bersani, who won a majority in the lower house but fell
short of the Senate majority which would have allowed him to
form a government, has so far refused Berlusconi's demands for a
"grand coalition" between the two rival forces.
He said he would meet Berlusconi "some time in the next few
days" to discuss the election of Italy's next president, a
process involving both houses of parliament as well as
representatives from the regions which begins on April 18.
However he stuck to his rejection of Berlusconi's demands to
share power in a "grand coalition" or "governissimo" saying the
centre-right leader had shown during the technocrat government
of Mario Monti that he could not be trusted.
"When I meet him, I will say, 'We haven't forgotten. We know
you even if you try to disguise yourself'," he told RAI state
television.
"We're trustworthy and we look for trustworthiness in
others, if there are proposals we'll see. Only they shouldn't
come with proposals for a 'governissimo' because that's not
possible. If they've got other ideas, we can talk about it."
The comment underlines how set the deadlock between the two
main formations in parliament remains more than 40 days after
the election which left no party able to form a government.
The other main force, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement
led by ex-comic Beppe Grillo has refused any alliance with
either of the big parties it blames for Italy's deep social and
economic crisis.
Bersani has so far stuck to his rejection of a deal with
Berlusconi despite increasing calls from senior figures in
sections of his party for a dialogue with the centre-right to
avoid a potentially destabilising return to the polls.
He wants to present a limited set of proposals to parliament
and seek wider accord among the parties for a broad series of
institutional reforms, including changes to the widely
criticised electoral law which led to the stalemate.
Berlusconi has demanded that the centre-right be allowed to
choose the next head of state as the price of its support to a
government led by the centre-left. He says the only alternative
is new elections at the earliest date possible in June or July.
The impasse is expected to complicate the election of the
successor to President Giorgio Napolitano, whose term in office
ends on May 15.
That vote will be vital because with his mandate about to
expire, Napolitano no longer has the power to dissolve
parliament and call new elections and it will be up to his
successor to find a way out of the deadlock.