* Former PM Amato seen as favourite to lead new government
* Centre-left Democratic Party close to splitting
* Beppe Grillo's 5-Star Movement denounces Napolitano
re-election
By James Mackenzie
ROME, April 22 Italy's newly re-elected
president Giorgio Napolitano will push forward on Monday with
efforts to form a new government and end two months of
stalemate that blocked economic reform and created growing
unease among Rome's international partners.
Financial markets opened higher, with the main barometer of
investor confidence, the spread between yields on 10-year
Italian bonds and their safer German counterparts, narrowing
sharply and Italian stocks among the main gainers across Europe.
The 87-year-old Napolitano, the first Italian president ever
to be re-elected, yielded to the pleas of the bickering parties
on Saturday after parliament had failed in repeated votes to
elect a successor.
He will address parliament at 5 p.m. (1500 GMT) and is
expected to push for swift agreement on a new government,
possibly as early as Wednesday, with a programme to reform the
economy and Italy's ineffective political institutions.
Italian newspapers said former Prime Minister Giuliano
Amato, 75, was Napolitano's favourite to head a new
administration likely to be a mix of technocrats and politicians
from the traditional parties.
However, worries about the future stability of a government
that will need the support of parliament to survive were
underlined by deep divisions in the main centre-left Democratic
Party (PD), which is close to self-destruction.
PD leader Pier Luigi Bersani announced his resignation on
Friday after factional rebels sabotaged two attempts to elect a
centre-left candidate as president, leaving rival groups
fighting for control.
The turmoil in the PD has left centre-right leader Silvio
Berlusconi with a decisive advantage but has made it more
difficult to ensure that divided centre-left parliamentarians
will provide solid support to a new government.
Beppe Grillo's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, the third
largest force in parliament, protested against Napolitano's
re-election and will oppose the new government, which Grillo
said was created only to protect a discredited political class.
GOVERNMENT SURVIVAL
Thousands of people protested in Rome on Sunday and the
bitter public mood was highlighted when a crowd jeered Dario
Franceschini, a senior PD party official, while he had dinner in
a restaurant in the city centre.
Berlusconi's People of Freedom (PDL) party insisted it would
only accept a coalition government giving it a share of power
with the PD, which won control of the lower house but fell short
of a full majority in parliament in the election in February.
"There needs to be a government that lasts at least two
years, not an artificial little government or one that lasts six
months. We may as well have new elections in that case,"
Fabrizio Chicchito, one of Berlusconi's closest aides, told the
daily Corriere della Sera.
He said the centre-right would press for an end to the
austerity policies followed by Monti's technocrat government to
combat the financial crisis that ended Berlusconi's last term as
prime minister.
Much will depend on the future of the PD, which is split
into a dozen different factions linked to competing party barons
and which now faces the threat of implosion.
Matteo Renzi, the 38-year-old mayor of Florence who is seen
as a likely future leader of the PD, said the party needed to
regroup around concrete ideas for reforms.
"We are the Democratic Party of Obama, of Hollande of
Clinton. We are the Democratic Party that wins elections," he
told the daily La Repubblica in an interview.
He said a new government had to attack the bloated cost of
the political system and he called for an end to state financing
of parties. But he said the new administration should last no
longer than a year before new elections.
"We should give ourselves some time but if we've realised a
few of these interventions in six months or a year, it will be a
gain for the PD and the country," he said.