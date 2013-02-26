LONDON, Feb 26 (IFR) - For the last couple of weeks we have
bemoaned how staggeringly dull synthetic credit markets have
been for most of 2013. Well, gripe no more. The first couple of
days this week have seen a return of the volatility that has
been so prevalent during the sovereign debt crisis these past
three years. One could almost describe it as a return to
normality.
The source of that volatility, of course, has been the
Italian elections. Now over the duration of the crisis, we have
always said it would be the voting populace in the periphery
that would have the final say on the future of the single
currency. And yesterday proved that point very nicely indeed,
with voters registering their opposition to austerity.
That disapproval saw the darling of the markets, Mario
Monti, registering a paltry 10.6% of the vote in the lower house
and just 9.14% in the Senate.
Meanwhile, Berlusconi and stand-up comedian Beppe Grillo
polled 29.2% and 25.6% in the Chamber and 30.7% and 23.8% in the
Senate. Poll front runner Bersani topped both, albeit
marginally, with 29.6% in the Chamber and 31.6% in the Senate.
In the lower house, that was enough for Bersani to take
control after benefiting from the majority premium where 54% of
seats are allocated to the winning coalition regardless of the
victory margin.
In the Senate, though, the results led to a stalemate that
may well spark weeks of political uncertainty, and that was more
than enough to spark markets into action with a rapid reversal
of fortune in both broader credit and the periphery after an
astonishing 24 hours in terms of price action.
It is, however, worth putting everything into some sort of
perspective. Is this really the end of the world?
No, the real crisis point for Italy came at the end of 2011,
when 10yr yields soared above 7% and the curve inverted, making
it prohibitively expensive for the country to fund itself.
Despite the price action over the last couple of days, that
is patently not the case at the moment. With 2yr yields at just
over 2.25% and 10yrs still below 5%, there is no suggestion that
Italy will be unable to fund itself in the near term, although
tomorrow's 5 and 10yr BTP auctions will be a stern test of
appetite.
Will the hedge fund bond vigilantes return to put pressure
on peripheral spreads, as was the case in 2011? No. There will
be very little appetite for naked shorts with the backstop bid
to end backstop bids in the form of the OMT still hovering in
the background.
What we are likely to see is a sustained increase in
volatility, with those auctions likely to be the first trigger
event. That may well be a good thing, given the market's
complacency over the future of the single currency since the end
of July when Draghi promised he would do anything it takes to
stabilize the periphery.
(Reporting by Adam Parry; Editing by Julian Baker)