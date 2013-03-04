By Steve Scherer
| ROME, March 4
ROME, March 4 Italy appeared to be inching
toward another round of elections on Monday after centre-left
leader Pier Luigi Bersani issued an ultimatum to 5-Star Movement
leader Beppe Grillo to support a temporary government or "we'll
all go home".
Appearing on RAI state television late on Sunday, Bersani
ruled out another technocrat government like the last one, led
by Mario Monti. Last week's vote left no one with a working
majority in parliament, making an alliance with a rival the only
solution to forming a government.
"Now (Grillo) must say what he wants, otherwise we all go
home, including him," Bersani said.
Financial markets are watching Italy closely and the spread
between Italian 10-year benchmark bonds and German bunds - a
measure of investor confidence - widened on Monday to an almost
three-month high as the country entered its second week of
gridlock.
Grillo last week called Bersani a "dead man talking" when
the centre-left leader made first overtures to Grillo's populist
movement, which became Italy's single biggest party in its first
national test.
On Monday and Tuesday, Grillo will meet with the 163 new
5-Star lawmakers, who have never before been in parliament, to
talk about their strategy ahead of parliament's first session on
March 15, and subsequent formal consultations with President
Giorgio Napolitano on the formation of a government.
Napolitano, who has the power to dissolve parliament and
select prime ministers, has said he wants to avoid an immediate
round of new elections.