* Centre-left leader says Beppe Grillo must declare
intentions
* Bersani challenge may hold little water with 5-Star leader
* President opposes new election
By Steve Scherer
ROME, March 4 Italy could be inching closer
towards another election within months after centre-left leader
Pier Luigi Bersani issued an ultimatum to anti-establishment
comic Beppe Grillo to support a new government or return to the
polls.
Last week's election, in which Grillo's 5-Star Movement won
a huge protest vote, left no group with a working majority in
parliament, making an alliance with a rival the only way out.
On RAI state television late on Sunday, Bersani underlined
his opposition to two of the options floated - another
technocrat government like the outgoing one led by Mario Monti
or a coalition with Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right.
That would leave only one possibility to avoid elections -
Grillo's backing for the centre-left, which won the lower house
in the election but does not have enough support in the Senate.
"Now (Grillo) must say what he wants, otherwise we all go
home, including him," Bersani said.
Grillo has repeatedly said his populist movement, which he
refuses to call a party, would not give a vote of confidence to
any government of established parties, although it could support
individual laws.
"We have already said it several times: we won't give a vote
of confidence to a government of political parties," the
movement's newly named Senate leader, Vito Crimi, told its
novice lawmakers on Monday during a meeting in Rome streamed on
Grillo's blog.
He said the party could consider supporting a technocrat
government such as the one headed by outgoing prime minister
Monti.
The uncertainty in Italy, during a long limbo before talks
to form a government begin after March 15, has unsettled
international markets. The spread between Italian 10-year
benchmark bonds and German bunds - a measure of investor
confidence - widened on Monday to an almost three-month high.
Grillo last week called Bersani a "dead man talking" when he
first made overtures to the 5-Star Movement, which became
Italy's single biggest party taking a quarter of the vote.
Bersani's ultimatum may not work against Grillo and his
tactics are apparently opposed by some of the leadership of his
Democratic Party (PD).
The Genoese comic is widely believed to want to get back to
the polls to wipe out the old order and boost his vote. He is
also believed to fear his novice lawmakers could be suborned by
cynical traditional politicians once they get into parliament.
"It's in his interest to go back to the ballot box as soon
as possible," said Maurizio Pessato, vice chairman of polling
institute SWG.
"Grillo can't win more than 8 million votes promising to get
rid of the establishment and then immediately ally himself with
the old guard," he added.
Nichi Vendola, leader of the leftwing SEL party which is
allied with Bersani, criticised Grillo on Monday, accusing him
of trying to win more votes by rejecting an alliance.
"Even he is at a crossroads. Either he accepts the challenge
of a radical transformation of our country or he will be more of
a politician than the others," Vendola said.
"If there is no agreement, it is better to return to the
polls," Vendola added on his Facebook page.
PRESIDENT HOLDS KEY
President Giorgio Napolitano, who is responsible for
navigating the new crisis, has said he wants to avoid snap
elections. He says he is not constitutionally permitted to
dissolve parliament because his mandate ends on May 15.
Parliament must elect a new president before then, but
although an election could theoretically be called as early as
June, extended negotiations to try to avoid a vote are more
likely to push the date back to the autumn.
Another election could, in any case, produce the same
deadlocked result unless electoral law is changed first.
One solution being floated is a temporary administration,
perhaps of non-politicians, formed to pass a small number of
pre-agreed reforms with elections in six months or a year.
A quarter of Italian voters are in favour of a new vote as a
solution to the impasse and half predicted there would be an
election within six months, an SWG poll said.
Analysts also point out that before formal negotiations
begin, politicians including Grillo are trying to gain an
advantage through statements to the media. These may not hold
once Napolitano starts banging heads in the negotiations.
In addition, Bersani needs to get through a meeting of his
party leadership on Wednesday, when he is likely to come under
criticism for conduct of the campaign, in which his colourless
performance threw away a previously dominant opinion poll lead.
The name of young Florence mayor Matteo Renzi, an exciting
orator who challenged Bersani for the leadership last year, is
again emerging as a possible replacement.
Grillo has rebuffed Italy's media, calling them an arm of
the establishment, and over the weekend staged his latest stunt
to arouse their anger. Wearing a hood over his head and hiding
behind a pair of huge aviator sunglasses, Grillo took walks on
the beach near his Tuscan villa, refusing to speak to reporters.
On Monday Grillo began meeting the 163 5-Star lawmakers to
talk about strategy ahead of parliament's first session on March
15, and the subsequent consultations with Napolitano.
He named Senate leader Crimi and lower house leader Roberta
Lombardi on Monday but there was trouble after newspapers dug
out a blog post she wrote, praising some aspects of fascism.
In the post she wrote on Jan. 23, Lombardi wrote of "the
ideology of fascism, which before it degenerated, had a national
community dimension that tapped into socialism, with a very high
sense of the state and the protection of the family."
Whether the remarks will cause any significant damage is
unclear but they underline the potential dangers facing a party
made up entirely of unknown novices.