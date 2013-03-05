* President Napolitano may choose a non-politician
* Grillo rejects backing technocrat government
* Eurogroup says optimistic next government responsible
By Steve Scherer and Roberto Landucci
ROME, March 5 President Giorgio Napolitano is
considering appointing a new technocrat government led by a
non-politician as one way out of Italy's political stalemate,
Italian officials said on Tuesday.
Such a solution would come into play if centre-left leader
Pier Luigi Bersani failed to form a government after receiving
an initial mandate from Napolitano, as is expected, they said.
"Napolitano wants a government with the broadest possible
support that will last as long as possible," one of the
officials told Reuters.
Bersani won a majority in the lower house of parliament and
says he has the right to be the first to try to form a
government, although he has no workable majority in the Senate.
However, 5-Star Movement leader Beppe Grillo, who holds the
balance of power after winning a huge protest vote, responded to
speculation about a technocrat government in Italian media on
Tuesday by saying he would not support such an administration.
"Technocrat governments don't exist in nature but only
political governments supported by parliamentary majorities. The
Monti government was the most political government since the
war," Grillo said on his blog.
He said a technocrat premier would just be a "fig leaf" to
cover the responsibilities of the traditional parties.
The stalemate has caused alarm among Italy's European
partners because of concern that instability could reignite the
financial crisis that brought the euro zone to the brink of
collapse before former EU commissioner Mario Monti formed a
government of technocrats in November 2011.
Napolitano is charged with finding a way out of the impasse
but does not begin formal consultations until after March 15,
when parliament will be convened, for constitutional reasons.
Politicians have used the limbo period between last week's
vote and talks with Napolitano for both speculation and
manoeuvring.
Napolitano encouraged political forces to use the time more
constructively on Tuesday, saying in a statement they had "ample
time for a fruitful preparatory phase for the head of state's
consultations for the formation of a government".
With no party able to control the upper house, the options
for putting together a government depend on an agreement between
at least two of the three main rival forces in parliament -
Bersani's centre-left, the centre-right bloc led by Silvio
Berlusconi and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement.
Grillo has expressed repeated hostility to overtures from
Bersani and appears unlikely to support a government led by him.
On Monday, Vito Crimi, newly appointed leader of the 5-Star
Movement in the Senate, said his group would not give a
confidence vote to any government led by one of the main parties
but could back an administration "alternative to the party
system".
However, on Tuesday he said his remarks had been
misinterpreted and the movement would not support a technocrat
government. He said the 5-Star Movement's aim was to lead a
government itself.
Grillo spent much of the election campaign making fierce
attacks on Monti's unelected government.
INVITATION
Monti remains in charge of day-to-day government business
until a new government is formed, but cannot introduce any major
legislation.
His own involvement in the election, in which he led a
centrist grouping that won just over 10 percent of the vote, is
thought to have ruled him out for another term as a non-partisan
head of government.
Monti invited the heads of the three main blocs to meetings
to discuss next week's European Council meeting in Brussels, the
first opportunity for the main party chiefs to meet since the
election.
The leadership of Bersani's Democratic Party (PD) is due to
meet separately on Wednesday to discuss its next steps and to
approve a core programme of reforms in areas including
corruption and party finance, which he has said he will present
to parliament.
He has ruled out an alliance with Berlusconi and has called
on Grillo's party, the third most powerful force in parliament
with 163 members in the two houses, to back his proposals.
PD ally Nichi Vendola, leader of the Freedom Ecology Liberty
party, said on Tuesday after a meeting of party managers that he
opposed another technocrat government.
"We want a government for change, a government of
anti-technocrats," Vendola told reporters.
However, Bersani's own position has been badly weakened by
the election, which the PD had been clear favourite to win, and
speculation has grown that he may be replaced, possibly by the
37-year-old mayor of Florence, Matteo Renzi.
Renzi said in an interview on Rai 3's Ballaro on Tuesday
that Bersani had beaten him in the PD's primary election and
therefore had the right to make the first move and try to form a
government, adding "all the PD must be behind him."
He added, however, he thought the PD had "sat down" after
the primaries and had missed an opportunity by failing to make a
stronger campaign.
Earlier, Renzi met Monti for two hours in his office in
Rome. Afterwards, the mayor said the two discussed freeing up
city funds that have been blocked by internal budget controls.
On Monday, finance ministers from the 17-member currency
bloc meeting in Brussels said they were optimistic that whatever
government was formed in Italy would show responsibility.