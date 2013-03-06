* Centre-left leader outlines "core programme"
* Rejects making deal with Berlusconi
* Calls on Grillo to act responsibly
* Agency downgrades Italian debt over political uncertainty
By James Mackenzie
ROME, March 6 Italian centre-left leader Pier
Luigi Bersani rallied his party on Wednesday behind a plan to
form a minority government backed by populist Beppe Grillo after
failing to secure victory in last week's election.
Bersani, whose coalition threw away a 10-point lead in the
opinion polls before the Feb. 24-25 vote, won control of the
lower house but let slip a workable parliamentary majority by
failing to win the Senate.
The result has left no group able to form a government on
its own and Italy facing weeks of uncertainty. A new election
could be called within months if no accord can be reached
between the divided parties.
Underlining pressure on politicians to agree on a government
to tackle the problems of one of the world's biggest sovereign
debtors, credit rating agency DBRS cut Italy's debt grade to A
(low) from A on Wednesday, citing political uncertainty and a
prolonged recession.
Moody's Investor Service has warned the vote was bad for
Italy's credit rating while Standard & Poor's has said its
rating could be affected in the future. All major agencies rate
Italy's outlook as negative.
In an address to officials of his Democratic Party in Rome,
Bersani, a 61-year-old former industry minister, acknowledged
that the result was a defeat but said the left was the only
political force capable of forming a government.
"We are ready, if called on, to propose a government of
change based on a core programme," he said. "Its purpose will be
to open the way forward for parliament."
BIG WINNER
Bersani outlined an eight point platform to be brought
before parliament, ranging from stimulating growth in Italy's
economy to cutting bureaucracy and cracking down on corruption.
He ruled out any accord with centre-right leader Silvio
Berlusconi, whose scandal-tainted government fell at the height
of the euro zone debt crisis in 2011, saying a deal with the
76-year-old media billionaire would not be "credible or
feasible".
Behind his refusal to ally with Berlusconi lies an uncertain
calculation which leaves Bersani dependent on the unpredictable
Grillo, whose rebel 5-Star Movement was the big winner in the
election with more than 25 percent of the vote.
Bersani said it was up to the ex-comic and blogger, who has
ruled out both formal alliances and backing for any government
in a confidence vote, to show whether he was prepared to act
responsibly.
"Someone who obtained 8 million votes and who chose to go
into parliament, not remain outside it, has to say what he wants
to do for Italy with these votes," he said.
Parliament sits for the first time on March 15, after which
President Giorgio Napolitano is expected to begin formal
consultations with party leaders on March 19 to assess whether a
government can be formed.
Without a vote of confidence, no government can function, so
it is unclear how Bersani could form even a minority
administration unless Grillo reverses his refusal to give formal
assent.
At a separate meeting on Wednesday, outgoing Prime Minister
Mario Monti cast doubt on Grillo's reliability as a partner,
saying he had shown no sign of engaging with the need for
serious economic reform and a commitment to Europe.
"These are problems which the 5-Star Movement does not
appear even remotely to be capable of dealing with," he said.
Democratic Party officials approved Bersani's programme with
only one abstention but he is under growing pressure over the
election setback, with 38-year-old Florence Mayor Matteo Renzi
seen as the most likely successor in the longer term.
MONTI MEETING
Bersani has been widely criticised for the centre left's
uninspired campaign, which failed to match either Berlusconi's
political flair or Grillo's ability to tap into public anger at
the waste and corruption in much of the political system.
Renzi has pledged his loyalty to Bersani, who beat him in
last year's centre-left primary to choose an election candidate,
but he said on Tuesday he would stand again in the future. He
left Wednesday's meeting early without speaking.
Late on Wednesday Monti said the idea of his centrist group
forming an alliance with the mayor to contest a future election
was an "interesting question", according to Italian news agency
Agi, adding he would work with current leaders for the time
being.
Monti, who has asked for meetings with the leaders of all
the major parties, also met Renzi on Tuesday.
The PD's leader in the lower house Dario Franceschini noted
in his address to the party meeting that if votes for Monti had
been included in the centre-left alliance, they would have won a
clear majority in both houses.
Although Grillo has ruled out supporting Bersani in a
confidence vote, the centre left's programme contains many
points which could win support from the 5-Star Movement, which
rode a wave of anger against the austerity policies imposed by
Monti's technocrat government.
Bersani proposed moving away from "the cage of austerity"
and said he would lead a "correction to European stability
policies" which had created a level of hardship that was putting
the future of democracy at risk.
He also promised a range of policies to help those hit by
Italy's longest recession in 20 years, as well as tough
anti-corruption measures and an attack on bureaucracy and waste
in the bloated political system.