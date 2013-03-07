ROME, March 7 Italy is likely to return to the
polls very soon after last week's inconclusive vote, the mayor
of Florence, seen as a likely new leader of the centre-left in
the next election, said on Thursday.
The centre-left won a majority in the lower house of
parliament but failed to gain the Senate majority it would need
to govern, leaving Italy facing weeks of uncertainty and the
possibility of elections within a few months.
"I'll limit myself to saying that this legislature has all
the signs of beating the record for duration in a negative
sense," Matteo Renzi told the daily Il Messaggero newspaper.
The 38-year-old Renzi has been widely seen as a likely
replacement for veteran Democratic Party (PD) leader Pier Luigi
Bersani after the centre-left failed to secure victory despite a
commanding opinion poll lead in the weeks before the vote.
Renzi, who lost to Bersani in last year's leadership
primary, has repeatedly declared his loyalty but said the party
needed to draw lessons from the election, which was overshadowed
by the runaway success of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement
founded by comic and blogger Beppe Grillo.
"The model of a solid, old-style party has been profoundly
put into question," Renzi told the newspaper.
He said another primary to choose a future election
candidate was "inevitable", but he declined to say whether he
himself would be a candidate.
Renzi, a moderate who is popular outside the PD but is
viewed with suspicion by many leftwing traditionalists, has been
careful to avoid any overt challenge to Bersani, but his remarks
suggest he will play a leading role in any future election.
Bersani has come under growing pressure after a lacklustre
campaign allowed both Grillo and former prime minister Silvio
Berlusconi to close the gap with the centre-left in the last
month of the campaign.
In a front-page cartoon on the Corriere della Sera daily,
the 61-year-old former industry minister was shown dressed in
the robes of former Pope Benedict, saying "I've been retired
even before being made pope".
Bersani secured party backing on Wednesday for an
eight-point policy programme he intends to present in
parliament.
He has ruled out an alliance with the scandal-tainted
Berlusconi and has called on Grillo, who says he will not
support any government not led by the 5-Star Movement, to act
with responsibility to ensure that Italy can be governed.
President Giorgio Napolitano will start formal consultations
with the parties following the first sitting of the new
parliament on March 15.