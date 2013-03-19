* Consultations with parties due to run to Thursday
* No sign of end to stalemate after inconclusive election
* Prospect of early return to polls if no accord reached
By James Mackenzie
ROME, March 20 Italian President Giorgio
Napolitano starts consultations with political leaders on
Wednesday to see if any of them has a chance of forming a
government after last month's election left no party with a
majority in parliament.
Italy's political stalemate and the prospect of months of
political uncertainty has created alarm across Europe just as
the standoff over bank deposits in Cyprus reawakened fears that
the euro zone debt crisis could flare up again.
Centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani, who won a majority in
the lower house but not in the Senate, commands the largest bloc
in parliament but cannot govern unless he has support from one
of the other parties.
However there has been no sign that an accord is possible
with either former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's
centre-right alliance, the second biggest force in parliament,
or the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement led by ex-comic Beppe
Grillo which holds the balance of power.
If no agreement can be struck between parties that remain
bitterly divided, Italy faces the prospect of a brief period
under a caretaker government followed by a return to the polls,
possibly as early as June.
Napolitano meets minor parties, including Prime Minister
Mario Monti's centrist bloc on Wednesday before seeing
representatives from the 5-Star Movement, Berlusconi's People of
Freedom (PDL) party and Bersani's Democratic Party (PD) on
Thursday.
Bersani, 61, received a small boost at the weekend when his
two candidates were elected the speakers of the two houses of
parliament, despite the centre-left's lack of a majority in the
upper house.
Both speakers announced late on Tuesday that they would take
a 30 percent wage cut and urged other parliamentarians to do the
same, a move that followed an example set by 5-Star members
elected as local officials in Sicily last year who gave up most
of their salaries and used the savings to fund small businesses.
LIMITED
Bersani is proposing to present a limited package of reforms
aimed at fighting corruption and creating jobs that he hopes can
be backed by the 5-Star Movement.
Given the fractious climate, the prospects of a minority
government surviving more than a short time are slim but Bersani
has little alternative.
"The PD is not changing our line, we'll go to the
consultations with the proposals which were voted by the party
leadership immediately after the election," he told reporters on
Tuesday.
Italy, the euro zone's third-largest economy, can ill afford
a prolonged political crisis after the turmoil which brought
down Berlusconi's last government and dragged the single
currency to the brink of disaster just 16 months ago.
Its economy is deep in recession, and unemployment is at
record levels especially among the young. Its 2 trillion-euro
($2.6 trillion) public debt is dangerously vulnerable to bond
market volatility and any sharp rise in interest rates.
However, far from prompting the parties to cooperate as they
did when Monti's technocrat government took over from Berlusconi
in 2011, the crisis appears to have deepened hostility.
Grillo, who has pledged not to give a vote of confidence to
a government led by any other party, warned followers against
falling into a "trap" after a handful of rebels voted with the
centre left in the election of the Senate speaker on Saturday.
Berlusconi, fighting a tax fraud conviction and facing trial
for paying for sex with a minor, has demanded that the centre
right be allowed to name the next president when Napolitano's
term ends on May 15, offering his support to a Bersani-led
government in exchange.
That offer was rejected as "indecent" by the PD, prompting
Berlusconi to pledge street protests if parliament appointed a
centre-left head of state.
A rally organised by the PDL, called "All for Silvio!" is
already planned for Saturday to protest against what his
supporters say is a political campaign by magistrates against
the 76-year-old billionaire.