* Political stalemate ends after two months
* Berlusconi ally Alfano to be deputy prime minister
* Bank of Italy's Saccomanni goes to economy ministry
* Emma Bonino among "record" number of women ministers
By James Mackenzie and Gavin Jones
ROME, April 27 Italian centre-left politician
Enrico Letta named a coalition government on Saturday, making
one of Silvio Berlusconi's closest allies deputy prime minister
and ending two months of damaging political stalemate.
Letta has said his priorities would be the economy,
unemployment and restoring faith in Italy's discredited
political institutions as well as trying to turn Europe away
from austerity to focus more on growth and investment.
An inconclusive general election in February left Italy, the
euro zone's third-largest economy, without effective government,
threatening investor confidence and holding up efforts to end a
recession set to become the longest since World War Two.
Letta, the 46-year-old deputy head of the Democratic Party
(PD), said he felt "sober satisfaction" after three days of
talks with rival parties produced a government that included a
record number of women ministers but few political big hitters.
"I hope that this government can get to work quickly in the
spirit of fervent cooperation and without any prejudice or
conflict," President Giorgio Napolitano said.
The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement has refused to join a
government which party leader Beppe Grillo said "bordered on
incestuous" given the relationship between Letta and his uncle
Gianni Letta, Berlusconi's long-time chief of staff.
Angelino Alfano, secretary of Berlusconi's People of Freedom
(PDL) party, will be deputy prime minister and interior
minister, giving the centre-right a strong voice.
But otherwise the big ministries were dominated by lower
profile politicians or technocrats, which could limit their
power to pass unpopular measures and leave a powerful backstage
role for Berlusconi, who will not be joining the government.
The cabinet, which Letta said would contain a record number
of women, will be sworn in at 0930 GMT on Sunday before a
parliamentary vote of confidence, expected on Monday.
Napolitano asked Letta, a career politician on the right of
the PD, to try to form a government after a dramatic week in
which party leader Pier Luigi Bersani was forced out by a
factional mutiny.
The PD's centre-left alliance won control of the lower house
in the February election but fell short of the Senate majority
needed to govern, exacerbating tensions in its ranks.
The still-unhealed divisions could affect the stability of
the new government given the resistance felt by many in the PD
to any alliance with Berlusconi, their foe for almost 20 years.
ENCOURAGEMENT
Letta received some encouragement late on Friday when the
ratings agency Moody's kept its rating on Italian government
debt unchanged at Baa2 because low interest rates were making it
possible to buy time to implement much-needed reforms.
Bond yields have fallen to their lowest in more than two
years as investors hope for enough stability to help Italy
revive its economy and gradually tackle its large public debt.
However, Moody's also said medium-term growth prospects were
weak and forecast the economy would shrink by 1.8 percent this
year, compounding more than two decades of stagnation.
Berlusconi, in the middle of legal battles over a tax fraud
conviction and charges of paying for sex with a minor, had
pressed for the cabinet to include close political allies and
opposed the inclusion of technocrats.
In the event, however, several of the big ministries were
led by non-political figures, with Bank of Italy Director
General Fabrizio Saccomanni becoming economy minister.
Anna Maria Cancellieri, a former police official who served
as interior minister under Monti, took the justice portfolio and
the labour ministry went to Enrico Giovannini, head of
statistics agency ISTAT.
Former European Commissioner Emma Bonino will be Italy's
first woman foreign minister and Congo-born Cecile Kyenge, named
minister for integration, will be its first black minister,
according to the Corriere della Sera daily.