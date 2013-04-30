* Merkel says no contradiction between growth and budget
discipline
* Letta pledges to meet EU targets but calls for more growth
* Says Italian election result shows Europe must change
By Steve Scherer and Stephen Brown
ROME/BERLIN, April 30 Italian Prime Minister
Enrico Letta, fresh from winning a confidence vote in
parliament, told Germany on Tuesday his government would meet
its budget commitments but expected Europe to drop its austerity
mantra and do more to lift growth.
Speaking in Berlin on his first foreign visit since taking
office on Sunday, Letta warned that Italy's February election,
which saw a surge of support for parties attacking the European
Union, showed that a change of course was needed.
"The message which has arrived from the Italian electorate
should not be underestimated," he said, standing next to German
Chancellor Angela Merkel at a news conference.
Merkel, seen by many in southern countries like Italy, Spain
and Greece as the champion of Europe's increasingly unpopular
belt-tightening approach, struck a conciliatory tone, saying
"budget consolidation and growth need not be contradictory".
"The goal is not deficit or growth numbers but getting
people back to work," she said.
The 46-year-old Letta, whose coalition is built on an uneasy
alliance of his centre-left Democratic Party and the
centre-right People of Freedom party of Silvio Berlusconi, has
joined a growing chorus in Europe calling for an end to
austerity.
"We have done and will continue to do everything needed to
keep our finances in order but we believe Europe must pursue
policies for growth," he said, adding that productive investment
should be promoted as strongly as fiscal consolidation.
Letta took the helm of the euro zone's third biggest economy
in the middle of a severe crisis, with unemployment at 20-year
highs and a recession, already matching the longest since World
War Two, seen dragging on all year.
He has already come under pressure from coalition partners
to negotiate budget leeway for Rome with its EU partners. But he
faces opposition in Germany, which has its own elections in
September and where voters are strongly in favour of making
heavily indebted states like Italy cut spending.
Even before the vote of confidence in the Senate on Tuesday,
Berlusconi threatened to pull his People of Freedom out of the
coalition if Letta does not abolish an unpopular housing tax.
HOUSING TAX
Berlusconi, who is not in cabinet but is playing a decisive
role behind the scenes, added that the government must
re-negotiate Italy's EU deficit commitments, echoing similar
comments made earlier by two of Letta's own ministers.
Under strong pressure from Berlusconi, Letta has already
agreed to halt the housing tax levy due in June and is looking
at stopping a planned increase in sales tax, due to come into
force in July.
But he has not said how he will pay for the 4 billion euro
revenue shortfall.
Asked whether he had discussed the tax changes with Merkel,
Letta said no country had to justify its internal fiscal
policies so long as it maintained its overall budget targets.
"The ways in which we will find the resources are up to us,
I don't have to explain it to anyone," he said.
Italy's 2013 deficit target now stands at 2.9 percent of
gross domestic product, a notch below the EU ceiling of three
percent, but its public debt is set to reach a towering 130
percent of gross domestic product this year, second only to
Greece in the euro zone.
On Wednesday, Letta travels to Paris where he is likely to
find a more sympathetic hearing from French President Francois
Hollande, who is also pushing for a switch of emphasis towards
growth rather than austerity.
He will then go to Brussels, where he plans talks with
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso.
Unemployment figures on Tuesday underlined the depth of the
economic crisis in Italy with an overall jobless rate of 11.5
percent in March and youth unemployment running at 38.4 percent.
With social tensions rising as a result of the crisis, both
the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement led by comic Beppe Grillo
and Berlusconi's PDL campaigned strongly against the EU in the
recent election, blaming it for the austerity policies followed
by former prime minister Mario Monti.
The country's biggest labour unions on Tuesday said they
would hold a joint protest on June 22 to push for more job
creation policies.