ROME Nov 8 The Italian parliament began debate on Tuesday on ratifying the state's 2010 public accounts and a vote crucial for the future of Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is expected at 1600 GMT.

The vote is expected to show how much support Berlusconi can still command in parliament, with wide expectations that he no longer has an absoute majority.

Berlusconi has so far resisted intense market and political pressure to step down.

