ROME Nov 12 The Italian parliament gave
final approval to a package of economic reforms in a vote on
Saturday which clears the way for the resignation of Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi and the formation of an emergency
government.
Berlusconi, who failed to secure a majority in a crucial
vote on Tuesday, promised to resign once parliament passed the
law, demanded by European partners to restore market confidence
in Italy's strained public finances.
He is expected to hand in his resignation to President
Giorgio Napolitano later on Saturday.
Former European Commissioner Mario Monti is expected to be
given the task of trying to form a new administration to face a
widening financial crisis which has sent Italy's borrowing costs
to unmanageable levels.
