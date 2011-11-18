ROME Nov 18 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti comfortably won a vote of confidence on his new government's programme in the Chamber of Deputies on Friday.

Monti won the vote by 556 to 61. His unelected government of technocrats is now fully empowered, having won a confidence vote in the upper house Senate on Thursday.

Monti, who was sworn in on Wednesday, outlined to parliament a broad raft of reform priorities to shore up public finances, increase Italy's competitiveness and stem an acute debt crisis which threatens the whole euro zone. (Reporting By Gavin Jones)