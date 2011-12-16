ROME Dec 16 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti's government won a parliamentary confidence vote on its austerity package on Friday.

The Chamber of Deputies approved the 33-billion euro ($43- billion) package of tax rises and spending cuts by 495 votes to 88.

It now moves to the Senate, where it is expected to be approved before Christmas, probably with another confidence vote. (Reporting By Philip Pullella; editing by Barry Moody)