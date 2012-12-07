ROME Dec 7 The secretary of Silvio Berlusconi's People of Freedom party said on Friday that it was time that Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti's term in office came to an end but that his party would not trigger a disorderly crisis.

People of Freedom (PDL) secretary Angelino Alfano told parliament that the party's withdrawal of support from Monti in two confidence votes on Thursday had shown its disapproval without creating damaging turmoil by bringing down the government.

"Yesterday we did not give a vote of no confidence because we want an orderly end to this legislature," Angelino Alfano told parliament.

"Yesterday we did not give a vote of no confidence because we consider the experience of the Monti government has come to an end but we don't want to send the institutions and the country into chaos," he said.