ROME Dec 19 Italian President Giorgio
Napolitano warned against prolonging political uncertainty after
Silvio Berlusconi's party threatened to delay the approval of
Italy's 2013 budget law, a move that could push back elections
expected in February.
"Avoiding an extension of this kind of institutional
uncertainty is in the interests of the country," Napolitano said
in a statement on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Mario Monti has said he will resign once the
budget law is approved. He has delayed an expected announcement
on whether he plans to run in next year's election because of
the political wrangling.